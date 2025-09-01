Middlesbrough transfer news as Finland striker leaves Riverside on loan to Bolton

Marcus Forss | Getty Images

Middlesbrough transfer news as striker leaves on loan.

Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan for the season, the club has confirmed.

The forward has moved to the North West and League One outfit Bolton Wanderers, who are currently 14th after one win and four draws from their opening six games.

A Boro statement read: “Striker Marcus Forss has joined Bolton Wanderers on loan. The Finland international links up with the League One club on a season-long agreement. The 26-year-old has featured twice this season and has scored 18 goals in 92 appearances since joining the club in the summer of 2022.

“A graduate of the West Brom Academy, Forss was signed for Boro by Chris Wilder from Brentford where he had impressed for both their B team and in the senior side’s EFL Cup run. The striker will be hoping for the opportunity to play regular football at Bolton this term. Marcus departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.”

What has Marcus Forss said about his Bolton move?

He told the official Bolton website: “I've scored twice here with Wimbledon and I'm delighted to be here and get it all started and get going,” said Forss - whose new Bolton side face his former loan club AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

“I did have a look (at the fixtures) when I signed and I did have a chuckle to myself because I have really good memories there and I have good memories of the club, so it'll be nice to see them as well. “League One is a different kind of league and it's probably more physical. But I've been there and done it and experienced it and now I'm just looking forward to getting back out there.”

What other Middlesbrough transfer news is there?

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Slovakian international striker David Strelec on a five-year deal.

The forward joins from Slovan Bratislava, the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the club.

A Boro statement read: “A prolific marksman, Strelec has swept all before him with two successful stints in the Slovak capital. He netted 18 goals in 70 appearances during his first spell before returning to Slovan where he bagged 44 in 96 and helped fire the club to the league title – his fifth – and qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

“Strelec has also represented his country at all levels – he is currently on international duty – and he has scored seven times in 30 games for Slovakia.”