Middlesbrough transfer chief reveals coaching influence of ex-Sunderland midfielder
Former Sunderland captain Grant Leadbitter is making a big impression in his new coaching role at Middlesbrough.
After retiring, Leadbitter joined Middlesbrough's academy as Individual Development coach, while he has also been helping with the first team this season.
Middlesbrough transfer chief Kieran Scott spoke about Leadbitter’s impact at a recent fan meeting.
Speaking at a recent Middlesbrough Supporters Forum, Scott said: "Grant is getting his coaching in with the Academy and working in there and supporting the first team. He is getting the best of both worlds.
"The club think really highly of him, he knows what it takes to play for the club, and we want people like that around
“He came up and helped with Leo and Tinks and has stayed put as they have liked what they have seen from him. He tells you straight if he is not happy with something.
“We need these types of people around the club.”
The role sees Leadbitter work with players right across the age groups at the club where he made 230 appearances and where he is still revered for his role in the club's promotion to the Premier League in 2016.
Leadbitter completed his UEFA A licence last year as he worked closely with Middlesbrough, and has now made that move permanent.
Leadbitter made over 200 appearances across two spells as a player at Sunderland, his boyhood club. And he is now making a big impact in the world of coaching down the road at rivals Middlesbrough.