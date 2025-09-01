Middlesbrough transfer news: Brazilian defender exits club on loan

Getty Images

Middlesbrough transfer news: The latest developments on deadline day.

It’s deadline day and clubs up and down the land have until 7pm tonight to add to their squad.

Middlesbrough are looking to do business, with long-term striker target David Strelec poised to join the Championship leaders, who have enjoyed a stunning start to the new season with four straight wins.

Meanwhile, it has been announced Brazilian defender Neto Borges has joined Bristol City on loan.

A club statement read: “The 28-year-old joins up with the Sky Bet Championship side on loan until the end of the season. Neto has made 37 appearances for Boro since joining from Clermont in August 2024.

“The player netted his only goal for the club last season with a late winner against Oxford United in March. His three league appearances this season have all come from substitutes bench with the Carabao Cup tie against Doncaster Rovers his only start.

“This summer has seen the arrival of left-sided defender Matt Targett on a season-long loan from Newcastle United while Sammy Silvera has impressed on the same flank so far this term. Neto departs with the best wishes of all at MFC.”