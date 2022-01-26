Middlesbrough transfer news: Allan Johnston reacts as Sam Folarin joins Queen of the South on loan
Middlesbrough winger Sam Folarin has joined Queen of the South on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old winger, who like Isaiah Jones was signed from non-league Tooting & Mitcham United, made four senior appearances last season and scored at Brentford in the Emirates FA Cup fourth round.
Scottish Championship side Queen of the South are managed by ex-Boro midfielder Allan Johnston.
Johnston said: “I have said in recent weeks that I want us to be more of an attacking threat.
"Sam is the type of player who I think will give us more options to do that.
"We are building a good relationship with Middlesbrough which has so far been beneficial to both clubs and hopefully Sam will excite the fans in the same way as the others who have joined us from The Riverside.”
Sam has been allocated squad number 24 and is on loan until the end of the season.