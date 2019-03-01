Middlesbrough transfer news: Arsenal 'set to bid' for £4m Boro and Leeds target

Middlesbrough are one of several clubs linked with a Brazilian youngster - and they will face some intense competition to land his signature.

Reports earlier this week, via TeamTalk, suggested that Boro were keen on a deal for promising attacker Gabriel Martinelli.

The 17-year-old, who currently plies his trade for Ituano in his native Brazil, is thought to be on the radars of both Leeds United and Watford this summer.

And fresh reports suggest that Tony Pulis will also have to battle Arsenal if he wants to land the talented youngster's signature.

Goal.com claim that the Gunners are preparing a £4m bid for Martinelli, having been impressed by his potential to develop.

Reports, however, suggest that his current club are holding out for a fee of around £9million, while several clubs in his domestic league are also eyeing a move.

Boro were believed to have been tipped off to Martinelli - who has enjoyed trial spells at Manchester Untied and Barcelona, by former player Juninho, who runs Ituano.

Meanwhile, Pulis will take his side to Wigan Athletic tomorrow - with opposition boss Paul Cook expecting a difficult ride at the DW Stadium.

They have played very well recently, so we’ve got our hands full tomorrow that’s for sure," he said.

“They have a very good side and are well coached, especially with Tony (Pulis) and the rest of his staff.

“They’re a very strong club, their players are very good, and they have a style of play where you score and then they score.

“We give them full respect tomorrow, we know how tough it’s going to be, but we’ve prepared well so I’m looking forward to it.