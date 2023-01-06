Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro beat Championship rivals to striker signing as midfielder exits
Middlesbrough have beaten their Championship rivals to the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old becomes Michael Carrick's first signing.
A number of Championship clubs, including Sunderland, had been keeping tabs on the striker.
A Boro statement read: “An England youth international with four goals in four appearances for the Young Lions' Under-21 side, he adds extra competition among what has already proved a fruitful frontline for Boro under Carrick so far.”
It is a case of one in, one out as Massimo Luongo departs Boro.
A Boro statement read: "The club has agreed to cancel the contract of Massimo Luongo to allow the player to move elsewhere.
“The Australian international was signed in September on a short-term deal.
“The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was an unused substitute on two occasions and featured for our Under-21s, but he didn't make a first team appearance.
“Massimo departs with the best wishes of all at the football club.”