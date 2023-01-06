News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro beat Championship rivals to striker signing as midfielder exits

Middlesbrough have beaten their Championship rivals to the loan signing of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer until the end of the season.

By Richard Mennear
31 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 21-year-old becomes Michael Carrick's first signing.

A number of Championship clubs, including Sunderland, had been keeping tabs on the striker.

Hide Ad

A Boro statement read: “An England youth international with four goals in four appearances for the Young Lions' Under-21 side, he adds extra competition among what has already proved a fruitful frontline for Boro under Carrick so far.”

Cameron Archer of Aston Villa. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Most Popular

It is a case of one in, one out as Massimo Luongo departs Boro.

A Boro statement read: "The club has agreed to cancel the contract of Massimo Luongo to allow the player to move elsewhere.

Hide Ad

“The Australian international was signed in September on a short-term deal.

“The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was an unused substitute on two occasions and featured for our Under-21s, but he didn't make a first team appearance.

Hide Ad

“Massimo departs with the best wishes of all at the football club.”