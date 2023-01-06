Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro beat Championship rivals to striker signing as midfielder exits

The 21-year-old becomes Michael Carrick's first signing.

A number of Championship clubs, including Sunderland, had been keeping tabs on the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Boro statement read: “An England youth international with four goals in four appearances for the Young Lions' Under-21 side, he adds extra competition among what has already proved a fruitful frontline for Boro under Carrick so far.”

Cameron Archer of Aston Villa. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It is a case of one in, one out as Massimo Luongo departs Boro.

A Boro statement read: "The club has agreed to cancel the contract of Massimo Luongo to allow the player to move elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Australian international was signed in September on a short-term deal.

“The former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder was an unused substitute on two occasions and featured for our Under-21s, but he didn't make a first team appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad