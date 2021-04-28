Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro close in on £5m striker transfer swoop, Norwich ready double transfer swoop
Middlesbrough fought their way to a well-earned 3-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend - a result that has made it all the more difficult for the Owls to avoid the drop, as the relegation battle continues to intensify.
Boro look set for a comfortable finish with two games of their season left to play, could soar as high as seventh or sink as low as 13th in the final Championship table.
Speaking after the win against Wednesday, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock - a lifelong Sheffield United fan - delivered his verdict on the result, and claimed: “I thought we made a little bit hard work of it but I thought we should have been three or four up at half-time.
“To give them the penalty gave them a lift and we just had to regroup at half-time and I thought we came out with bags of energy and dominated for large parts. We should have scored a few more and I was pleased.
“I’m glad it’s (relegation) not decided today for them (the Owls). It would be great if they can beat Forest and take it to the last game of the season.”
Next up, Boro take on in-form Luton Town in their penultimate game of the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday afternoon.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the weekend action continues: