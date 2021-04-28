Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro close in on £5m striker transfer swoop, Norwich ready double transfer swoop

Boro look set for a comfortable finish with two games of their season left to play, could soar as high as seventh or sink as low as 13th in the final Championship table.

Speaking after the win against Wednesday, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock - a lifelong Sheffield United fan - delivered his verdict on the result, and claimed: “I thought we made a little bit hard work of it but I thought we should have been three or four up at half-time.

“To give them the penalty gave them a lift and we just had to regroup at half-time and I thought we came out with bags of energy and dominated for large parts. We should have scored a few more and I was pleased.

“I’m glad it’s (relegation) not decided today for them (the Owls). It would be great if they can beat Forest and take it to the last game of the season.”

Next up, Boro take on in-form Luton Town in their penultimate game of the 2020/21 campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Middlesbrough and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the weekend action continues:

1. Howe still favourite for Celtic job Ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is still the firm, odds-on favourite for the Celtic job, despite reports suggesting the Scottish side could struggle to get their man. He's been out of work since the Cherries went down at the end of last season. (SkyBet)

2. Munoz pumped up for Premier League Watford boss Xisco Munoz has branded the Premier League the "best competition in the world", and claimed working with the club's owner has been a "luxury", following the Hornets' automatic promotion to the top tier. (Watford Observer)

3. Coventry boss wants to keep loan star Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed that he would "100%" try and bring loanee striker Viktor Gyokeres back to the club on another temporary deal next season. He's got two senior caps and one goal for Sweden. (Coventry Telegraph)

4. Terriers starlet keen to impress in pre-season Huddersfield Town youngster Ben Jackson, who is currently on loan with Bolton, has suggested he'll be looking to impress in pre-season with the Terriers and try to break into the squad. He's made just one appearance for Huddersfield in his short career thus far. (The 72)