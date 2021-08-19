Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro 'close to agreeing fee' for ex-youth international, Southampton eye in-demand defender

Speaking after the game, that saw Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks provide Boro's two goals for the second game in a row, manager Neil Warnock reflected on a frenetic ninety minutes of football, and claimed: “I can’t fault the excitement, I thought it was a cracking game. Disappointed with the goals, disappointed we didn’t score more so disappointed with everything really.

“I think the goal knocked us a bit and we got caught on the break from our attack. I thought we were a bit soft tonight and one or two of our lads could have put a foot in earlier but we didn’t and we were passive.”

Meanwhile, Warnock accused opposition striker Charlie Austin of serious foul play on one of his players, and alleged: “I see Charlie Austin headbutt Grant Hall and nobody else sees it. It’s just amazing really. I thought he headbutted him, when you look at the video it looks like a straightforward headbutt to me.

“The referee said he saw it and thought it was a clash of heads. I think when you look at it it’s a little bit different.”

Boro will be looking to bounce back from the loss this weekend, when they travel to take on cash-strapped Derby County at Pride Park. Despite their off-the-field issues, the Rams have made a decent start to the season, and find themselves level on points with Middlesbrough heading into the weekend.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Cherries 'not interested' in Posh star Sources close to Bournemouth have denied speculation that the club are interested in signing Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. The lethal striker has also been linked with the likes of Rangers and Sheffield United. (Kris Temple - BBC Sport) Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

2. Ex-Preston ace linked with Leeds Leeds United have been tipped to battle West Ham and Aston Villa for Burnley's £15m-rated midfielder Josh Brownhill. The ex-Preston North End impressed in the Premier League last season, racking up 33 appearances for Sean Dyche's Clarets. (TeamTalk) Photo: JOHN WALTON Photo Sales

3. Duo jostle for Nzola West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have both been named as potential destinations for Spezia striker M'Bala Nzola. The Angola international, who could leave for around £5m, netted an impressive 11 Serie A goals last season. (Sport Witness) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

4. Cherries set to land £20m boost Bournemouth look set to receive a £20m transfer boost, with star man Arnaut Danjuma closing in on a move to Europa League champions Villarreal. He dazzled in the second tier last season, scoring 17 goals and making seven assists. (Fabrizio Romano - Twitter) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales