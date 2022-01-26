Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro eye swoop for experienced international ace, Bournemouth look to land double deal

The result leaves Chris Wilder's side in eighth place in the second tier table, but they're just two points off the play-off places with a game in hand as things stand.

Speaking after their loss to the Rovers, Middlesbrough' s manager said: “For me, they dominated the first half and from an attitude point of view more than anything. They set themselves up for a deserved win.

“We’ve had a couple of chances late on, a reaction at half-time. I’m not one for players needing a word or two. At Blackburn away when it’s third vs seventh and going into the second part of the season.

“There’s a saying, fire and ice mentality. Without the ball, fire and desire to get it back, and then the ice to calm yourself down and play your game. But the first has to be the fire and I thought Blackburn had it first half, and we were always chasing it.

“Second part of it, with the football, we weren’t very good as well. Thought we were better second half, created two fabulous chances, but I want more, expect more and demand more, especially from the off.”

Next up, Boro host fellow promotion chasers Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium this weekend, in what looks set to be a real six-pointer in the battle for the play-off places.

Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the January transfer window speculation and build-up to this weekend's action continues:

1. Forest pursue Hammers starlet Nottingham Forest are said to have taken an interest in West Ham United starlet Emmanuel Longelo. The left-back is yet to play a Premier League game for the Hammers, but featured in a Europa League clash against Dinamo Zagreb earlier this season. (Evening Standard) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Seasiders target Kirk Blackpool are said to be closing in on a loan deal to land Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk. The ex-Crewe Alexandra star joined the Addicks for around £500k last summer, after a dazzling 2020/21 campaign. (Football League World) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

3. Terriers linked with ex-Chelsea stopper Huddersfield Town are said to have opened talks with ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman. The 28-year-old has spent the majority of his career on loan, and is now set to leave MLS side LAFC after a short spell in the states. He spent last season with Rotherham United. (Football Insider) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

4. Interest in Masterson grows A host of League One sides are said to have taken an interest in QPR defender Conor Masterson, including Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town. The 23-year-old former Liverpool starlet looks highly likely to leave on loan before the window closes next week. (West London Sport) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales