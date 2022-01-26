Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro eye swoop for experienced international ace, Bournemouth look to land double deal

The result leaves Chris Wilder's side in eighth place in the second tier table, but they're just two points off the play-off places with a game in hand as things stand.
Speaking after their loss to the Rovers, Middlesbrough' s manager said: “For me, they dominated the first half and from an attitude point of view more than anything. They set themselves up for a deserved win.
“We’ve had a couple of chances late on, a reaction at half-time. I’m not one for players needing a word or two. At Blackburn away when it’s third vs seventh and going into the second part of the season.
“There’s a saying, fire and ice mentality. Without the ball, fire and desire to get it back, and then the ice to calm yourself down and play your game. But the first has to be the fire and I thought Blackburn had it first half, and we were always chasing it.
“Second part of it, with the football, we weren’t very good as well. Thought we were better second half, created two fabulous chances, but I want more, expect more and demand more, especially from the off.”
Next up, Boro host fellow promotion chasers Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium this weekend, in what looks set to be a real six-pointer in the battle for the play-off places.
Take a look at today's biggest stories from the Championship, as the January transfer window speculation and build-up to this weekend's action continues: