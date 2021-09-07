Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro free agent target could join West Brom instead, Reading linked with ex-Liverpool striker

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in March, Neil Warnock's side secured a hard-fought victory away from home, with Grant Hall and George Saville getting on the score sheet.

Meanwhile, midfielder Sam Morsy has opened up on his decision to leave Boro to join League One side Ipswich Town.

The Egypt international said: “I had no intention of leaving Middlesbrough. Even when I was told they were signing a midfielder I was happy to fight for my place but I think it was made clear from upstairs that they wanted to sell me.

“Initially I said that’s fine if the club wants to sell me but I said I’m staying put. I’d settled in the area, enjoyed my team-mates, enjoyed the coaching staff, it was a great atmosphere and I wanted to stay.”

He continued: “I think when it became apparent I wouldn’t have a fair shot, that’s when I had to look elsewhere.

“It was late on the last day and I knew the manager at Ipswich and had told him earlier in the window there was no interest in leaving the club.

“Usually when I’m at a club I’m fully committed, fully committed to the cause and excited for the season.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues:

1. Jensen's claims on Tugay's bizarre half-time ritual Ex-Blackburn Rovers man Matt Jensen has claimed his former teammate and club icon Tugay would often spend half-time smoking within the confines of a toilet cubicle. The Turkish star spent nine seasons at the club, where he won the League Cup in 2002. (Daily Star) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2. Watt not interested in speculation Coventry City target Elliot Watt has revealed he took little notice of rumours linking him with a move away from Bradford in the last transfer window, but admitted that he deemed the speculation as a compliment. The 21-year-old has just one year left on his current deal. (Yorkshire Post) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Preston set contract priorities Preston North End are set for a busy few months as they decide the futures of eleven players whose contracts expire next summer. Patrick Bauer, Jordan Storey and Tom Barkhuizen are said to be the Lilywhites' priority to agree new deals for. (Lancashire Post) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Morsy wanted to stay with Boro Ipswich Town new boy Sam Morsy has revealed he only decided to leave Middlesbrough when it became he apparent he "wouldn't have a fair shot" at breaking into the first team. The ex-Wigan Athletic ace, who began his career in Wolves' youth academy, has seven senior caps for Egypt. (Hartlepool Mail) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales