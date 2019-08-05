Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro linked with THREE ahead of deadline day - including 23-goal ex-Newcastle United striker
Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in bringing free agent Alan Hutton and Charlton Athletic’s Anfernee Dijksteel to the Riverside Stadium, according to reports.
Jonathan Woodgate’s side drew 3-3 with newly-promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in the opening game of the Championship season last Friday - suggesting the North East team need defensive reinforcements.
Having seen two bids rejected for Dijksteel already, Boro have launched a third for the 22-year-old Dutch defender, who is valued at around £2m.
Addicts boss Lee Bowyer has admitted he’s unsure whether the club will be able to hold onto their man before transfer deadline day this Thursday.
34-year-old Hutton is a free agent having left Aston Villa at the end of last season, despite helping the Midlands side to promotion to the Premier League via a memorable play-off final win.
Peterborough striker Ivan Toney has also been linked with a move to Middlesbrough. The ex-Newcastle forward spent three years at St. James’s Park between 2015 and 2018.
The 23-year-old netted 17 times for Posh in League One last campaign, adding another six goals in cup competitions.
However, Peterborough’s outspoken director of football Barry Fry concluded his club would only sell their talismanic striker for ‘silly money’ believed to be around £10m.
Posh have also denied Middlesbrough have made a bid for Toney. “Three Championship clubs have bid for Ivan, but we’ve turned them all down. Middlesbrough are not one of those clubs,” said the former Barnet manager.