Instead of recalling him in January, the intention is to leave him out on loan where he is getting game time and goals.

The 20-year-old striker has scored five goals so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at a recent Middlesbrough Supporters Forum, Scott said: "The plan is not to bring Josh back.

Josh Coburn of Middlesbrough. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images).

"It doesn’t help the player to come back and not play, especially when he is playing now. He has to keep playing and doing well.