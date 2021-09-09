Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro plot January raid for ex-West Brom £15m forward, Nottingham Forest chase ex-Shakhtar Donetsk goal-machine

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in March, Neil Warnock's side fought back from a goal down to win 2-1, with George Saville scoring a dramatic late winner.
Meanwhile, it's been a productive summer for Boro in the transfer market, with a host of new signings arriving at the club as the squad overhaul continues.
Discussing new signing James Lea Siliki, Warnock said: “James is another name that came up and he will be another good addition to the squad.
“My contacts in France are very impressed with him and we feel he will add to what we have, particularly with his range of passing.”
Meanwhile, ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy has opened up on his move to Ipswich Town, and revealed: “I had no intention of leaving Middlesbrough.
“Even when I was told they were signing a midfielder I was happy to fight for my place but I think it was made clear from upstairs that they wanted to sell me.
“Initially I said that’s fine if the club wants to sell me but I said I’m staying put. I’d settled in the area, enjoyed my team-mates, enjoyed the coaching staff, it was a great atmosphere and I wanted to stay.
“I think when it became apparent I wouldn’t have a fair shot, that’s when I had to look elsewhere.”
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the build-up to the weekend's action continues: