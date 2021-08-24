Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro set to battle for ex-Aston Villa defender, Cardiff City could land £7m boost

Boro head into the game off the back of a 3-2 loss to QPR and a goalless draw with Derby County, and will be eager to get more points on the board as they look to start their climb up the league table.

Speaking after the draw with Wayne Rooney's Rams, Boro boss Neil Warnock paid tribute goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who kept his side in the game with some vital saves, and said: “A goalie’s got to get us 10 to 15 points, when you look at (Peter) Shilton at Forest and people like (Ray) Clemence, 15 to 20 points they won.

“That’s a good point for us today in the end, I’m disappointed we didn’t win it but if it hadn’t been for Joe in the first half we might have lost it.

“I saw him in the hotel and said ‘don’t beat yourself up about QPR, you were rubbish but just get on with it!’. He smiled but he’s a good keeper and no one would have been more disappointed than him last week.”

Warnock also tore into opposition defender Phil Jagielka for a wild challenge on Jonny Howson that failed to see him given his marching orders by the referee, and contended: “I thought it should have been a straight red. When you look at it it’s horrific, how he’s not broke his leg in two or three places I don’t know.

“He’s got stud marks down his leg but luckily he said he saw it coming, so he made a movement away.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week:

