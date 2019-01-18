Middlesbrough transfer news: Boro set to battle Stoke to secure sensational swoop for 10-goal striker

Middlesbrough are preparing a surprising bid to bring striker Lukas Jutkiewicz back to the club, according to reports.

Tony Pulis is keen to secure attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes, with his side's struggles in front of goal well-chronicled this season.

Boro have already secured a deal for Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, but Pulis is keen to further bolster his striking arsenal as he aims to secure a return to the top flight.

And the Daily Mail claim that Jutkiewicz is being line-up for a potential return to the Riverside Stadium - five years after he departed the club for Bolton Wanderers.

The 29-year-old currently plies his trade for Boro's Championship rivals, Birmingham City, and has netted ten times this season.

That form has prompted plenty of interest, with Stoke City believed to have registered an interest in the talisman before Gary Rowett's departure - with the Mail claiming Boro are keen to pip the Potters to his signature.

Elsewhere, Pulis has provided an injury update ahead of Boro's clash with Millwall tomorrow afternoon.

Defensive duo Aden Flint and Ryan Shotton have both returned to full training after spells on the sidelines, but the Middlesbrough chief admits that it will be touch and go as to whether they will be involved this weekend.

Flint and Shotts came in and trained for the first time on Thursday, whether they will be fit we will have to wait and see," he said.

"It gives us that strength in depth that you need at this level. Fingers crossed that will be the back of all our injuries between now and the end of the season."