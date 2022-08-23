Middlesbrough transfer news: Chris Wilder issues update ahead of huge week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough's manager Chris Wilder. PA.

At the weekend Middlesbrough completed the signing of striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan deal from Fulham.

Boro had been interested in the Brazilian throughout the summer after the 21-year-old played his part in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

And Wilder still wants three more before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Wilder said: “I thought we could have turned the QPR loss into a draw, and certainly in the other three games we’ve certainly been in winning positions and had a winning attitude.

"I felt really positive about all three performances.

"I looked at that as being a minimum of three points light really.

"Two points definitely at Stoke, and maybe a point at QPR. I can’t say that after Reading though. We are where we are.

"Do I look at the league table?

"100% of course, everybody does.

"Every manager in this league will not want to be at the bottom end of that table.

"You can say all you want, and I can say all I want about the squad not being set yet, which it isn’t as we still look to bring three players in after Muniz, but I’m not built like that.”

Muniz scored five times as the Cottagers secured the Championship title and has sealed his switch to the Riverside for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking after his signing, Wilder said: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.

“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Muniz grabbed the attention when at Brazilian Série A side Flamengo, helping them enjoy one of the most successful periods in their history as they won the top-flight in both 2019 and 2020, before signing a five-year deal with Fulham 12 months ago.

Muniz becomes the ninth new face to arrive on Teesside this summer.