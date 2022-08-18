Middlesbrough transfer news: Chris Wilder names how many new signings he wants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder, Middlesbrough manager. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

The Middlesbrough boss remains confident Boro will be able to get the business done before the September 1 deadline.

When asked about transfers, Wilder said: “I am confident we’ll get the four (players) in by the end of the window. Sometimes it can happen pretty quickly and sometimes it can be drawn out.

"There is an awful lot of work going on every day to ensure things do happen. There isn’t anybody sitting on their hands and not wanting to make things happen.

"We all want to make things happen but it isn’t, as I keep saying, straightforward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It isn’t Championship Manager or Fantasy Football where we just click a button and we’ve picked our team.

"We’re after good players, we face competition for players, clubs sometimes don’t want to let them out for the amount we are willing to offer, and so there is an incredible amount of work and negotiating, persuading and a little bit of luck at times I think as well.

"But we’re confident, when that window shuts, we’ll have the players in to batten ourselves down.”

Boro drew with Stoke in midweek.

Wilder was left bewildered by his side’s 2-2 draw with Stoke after City substitute D’Margio Wright-Phillips spared the blushes of veteran team-mate Phil Jagielka.

Wright-Phillips, 20 years the junior of 40-year-old Jagielka, headed a stoppage-time equaliser after Boro came from behind thanks to Duncan Watmore and Jagielka’s generosity.

Watmore cancelled out Jacob Brown’s 19th-minute opener, stealing in front of the ex-England defender to make it 1-1.