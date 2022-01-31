Middlesbrough transfer news: Hayden Coulson has joined Peterborough United on loan

Coulson was recalled from his loan spell at League One Ipswich Town and headed to Championship Posh on deadline day.

A Boro statement read: “The 23-year-old had initially joined the Tractor Boys for the full season, but he made just six appearances with the last one being at the start of November.

“Hayden leaves the League One club to make the step back up to the Championship by joining Darren Ferguson’s Posh until the end of the campaign.”

In a busy end to the window, Boro striker Uche Ikpeazu joined Cardiff City on loan.

The 26-year-old, who signed for Boro last summer from Wycombe Wanderers, links up with the Bluebirds until the end of the season.

A Boro statement read: “Boro boss Chris Wilder has brought both Aaron Connolly and Flo Balogun into the club to strengthen his attacking options while Andraz Sporar scored his fourth goal in six games in the 1-0 win against Coventry at the weekend. Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn offer further striking options.”

Lewis Wing was recalled from a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday to enable him to make a permanent switch to Wycombe Wanderers.

The 26-year-old had joined the Owls on a season-long loan last summer but has featured just once since the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Marcus Browne has joined Oxford United on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old departs after a two-and-a-half year spell on Teesside that has seen him make 22 appearances and score two goals.

