Reaction from Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards after his side’s 2-2 draw against Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna - including updates on Hayden Hackney and Rav van den Berg.

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards says he’s delighted to still have Hayden Hackney at the football club after the midfielder turned down a move to fellow Championship side Ipswich.

Boro accepted an offer for Hackney of a reported £20million from Ipswich, yet the 23-year-old opted not to pursue a move to Portman Road.

Hackney was named as a substitute as Middlesbrough drew 2-2 with Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna at the Riverside Stadium in a pre-season friendly, before coming off the bench in the 58th minute.

When asked about Hackney after the game, Edwards said: “Of course I’m pleased. He’s our player and we’re delighted to have him here. He’s a top player to work with, his attitude is always fantastic. I’m really delighted to have got him back on the pitch, and I thought he showed some really good control in certain moments as well.

“I don’t want to go into too much detail on it at the moment, I’m just really pleased he’s here and he’s with us.”

Boro defender Rav van den Berg has also attracted transfer interest this summer and missed the Deportivo game due to a back issue. When asked about the Dutch centre-back, Edwards replied: “Rav trained in part of the session yesterday, but not in the full session. He wouldn’t have been involved in it, and that’s where it’s at with him. I’m expecting him to train on Monday.”

The match against Deportivo was Boro’s last friendly fixture before their Championship opener against Swansea next weekend. Forward Tommy Conway scored twice against the Spanish outfit, converting a low cross from Sammy Silvera to equalise in the second half.

On the game, Edwards added: “Overall, I thought we scored a fantastic first goal from a high regain and high press, and started the game really well. We created a tap-in for TC (Tommy Conway), and those are things we want. I was really pleased with that.

"We could have been better with the first goal we conceded, but he still stuck it in the top corner. We’ve not really conceded big chances, although we did concede from a set-piece and we need to get that first contact.

"The response was good after going 2-1 down. Sammy did great for the second goal, and TC was there between the posts which is where you want your number nine."