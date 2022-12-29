The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract expires in the summer, but the club holds an option to extend the deal by 12 months, leaving 18 months on his deal to run.

A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who helped Sunderland to promotion from League One last season, including Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Rangers.

When asked about Boro’s January plans, Boro boss Carrick said: “We're looking to add and improve. You have to. If you're not looking to improve then you're going backwards. Whatever positions that is, we'll look at. We obviously have a good idea of what we want to achieve.

"That's just natural. Every club will be looking to strengthen and do some business. Some are in better positions than others. Hopefully by the end of January and going into February we'll be in a stronger position than we are now.

"We have a good squad, we have options, it would be nice to have more options and be that bit stronger again. That's something we're working on and we'll get there."

And the Boro boss – like every other Championship boss – is hopeful of getting his transfer business done early.

He added: “Everyone sitting in my seat would be saying the same thing.

"January is a very tough time of year to do business. It’s not always as straightforward as you might think because every team is in a unique situation and you’re right in the thick of the season. We are looking to strengthen. Of course, it goes without saying, the sooner the better. But we’ll see what we can do."