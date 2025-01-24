Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Middlesbrough news

Michael Carrick has spoken out on the potential departure of Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough as uncertainty around the striker’s future looms over the Riverside.

MLS side Atlanta United made a £20million bid for the striker earlier in the window, with Latte Lath looking certain to take the deal. But the Ivorian has continued to play for Boro and looks set to start on Saturday as the Teessiders travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End in the Championship.

Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom spoke highly of the forward when the two sides met at the Riverside in September, telling the Lancashire Evening Post: “He’s sharp, lively and energetic.

“You can see why clubs are looking at him. There is an athleticism and physical quality required to play in that top league now. He has shown them, and that is what clubs will be looking at as well. That and, at his age, there’s still more to come.”

Boro boss Carrick spoke on Thursday and claimed: “Nothing has changed, Manu [Latte Lath] is our player, he’s happy.”

Ipswich Town had a deadline day effort to sign Latte Lath rejected in the summer. Tractor Boys manager Kieran McKenna said on Thursday that there were ‘very few’ available strikers that he would bring to Portman Road.

Carrick continued: “The situation is exactly the same as it has been. I think you can see in his attitude to playing and the fact he’s scoring goals, it’s no issue for us.”

The Ivorian has 11 goals and three assists in the Championship so far this season – five goals behind his tally from the last campaign.

Carrick added: “I can’t say for any player that we will definitely hang on to them. Every player in the world has some price whatever that is. There’s no denying that, that’s football. But nothing has changed at the minute, we are where we are, and we’re happy with it. I'm saying as genuine and honest as I can. Nothing has changed in my approach or what we're preparing for the next game.”

Should Latte Lath leave the Riverside in this window, Boro will still have a forward coming in as Plymouth Argyle are reported to have accepted a £6million offer to bring Morgan Whittaker to Teesside – beating Burnley to his signature. It is to be believed that the forward is undergoing a medical with Boro to finalize the move. Ryan Giles has also returned to Boro on loan. If Whittaker’s deal is secured in time, he could join Latte Lath on the front line for Saturday’s trip to Deepdale.

Victory in Lancashire would keep Boro in the play-off spots as they look to bridge the gap with Sunderland ahead of the North East clash on February 3rd.

Tommy Conway is still ruled out with injury, but Carrick is confident the forward will be back soon, saying: “He’s desperate to get back, as you can imagine. We’ll make a call on that, but he’s certainly getting closer."