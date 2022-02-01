Middlesbrough transfer news: New Boro star reveals why he chose Riverside over Celtic move, What next for Liverpool in Carvalho pursuit?

Sheffield United brought in a Brentford defender on loan but it is understood that deal does NOT include an option to buy.

Meanwhile, a former Blades loanee missed out on a late loan move to Premier League side Watford and an ex-Hull City favourite is now a free agent after being released by West Brom.

Middlesbrough landed an Australian international earlier in the window and the player has now revealed why he chose the Riverside over Celtic Park while details have emerged over Bournemouth’s failed deadline day move for a Blackpool star.

Barnsley were able to submit a deal sheet for a player players before the 11pm deadline last night and are now awaiting conformation on the move while Bolton Wanderers have revealed their stance on plans to make a permanent move fore a Fulham loanee.

Speaking of the Cottagers, the future of their young superstar and a potential move to Liverpool dominated the closing stages of the window but what happens now after the clubs filed to reach an agreement?

Finally, Birmingham City reportedly made a last ditch attempt to bring a Rangers defender to St Andrew’s but were unable to get a deal done.

Here is the latest EFL Championship transfer news on Tuesday, February 1:

1. Blues failed in late bid for Simpson Birmingham City were interested in doing a deal for Rangers defender Jack Simpson but an agreement couldn’t be reached before the deadline (FLW) Photo: Pool Photo Sales

2. Liverpool will now look to sign Carvalho in summer After failing to finalise a deal last night, Liverpool are now hoping to reach an agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho when his contract expires in the summer. Fulham will be due compensation for developing the player. (David Lynch on Twitter) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Bolton high on Fossey Bolton Wanderers would 'love' to sign Marlon Fossey on a permanent basis after his loan spell from Fulham has got off to a flying start (Manchester Evening News) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

4. Barnsley awating conformation on Quina loan Barnsley submitted paperwork ahead of the 11pm deadline regarding deals which would see Watford midfielder Domingos Quina join the club on loan and striker Obbi Oulare depart Oakwell for the continent (Yorkshire Post) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales