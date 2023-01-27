Middlesbrough transfer news: Newcastle United set for financial boost as Boro close in on midfielder

Boro hope to conclude the deal before the 11pm transfer deadline on Tuesday night, with both Sky Sports and the Northern Echo reporting a deal for a long-term contract is close.

Newcastle will benefit as they have a sizeable sell-on fee for 6ft midfielder Barlaser who left St James’s Park for Rotherham back in 2020 having come up through the academy on Tyneside.

There are reports the fee is £900,000 – potentially rising to £1.5million.

Dan Barlaser of Rotherham United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images).

With Boro – beaten by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday – remaining in the battle for a Championship play-off place Carrick is keen to strengthen before the January transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, the Boro boss is not expecting many departures before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Carrick said: "I certainly haven't sat down with anyone [and told them they should go]. It's a good squad we've got and we're trying to make the squad stronger.

"It goes back to expect the unexpected. I could never sit and guarantee anything in January, whether we keep everyone, whether players leave, whether players come in, you just have to keep wide-eyed and see what it brings.