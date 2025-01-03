Getty Images

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with a January move for Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The striker has nine Championship goals to his name already this term and Leicester City, Ipswich Town and West Ham United have all been credited with an interest in him. Reports this week even claimed a £12m deal with Leicester was close but the Northern Echo report that is wide of the mark.

The striker’s agent, Matthias Veneroso, was quoted recently in December saying he "expects something to happen in January".

Veneroso told TuttoMercatoWeb: “He is back to scoring. Eight goals in the first half of the Championship and we expect something to happen in January.

“He is a striker and strikers are always the subject of attention in the January market.”

Boro boss Michael Carrick was then asked about those comments recently, Carrick said: “The speculation doesn't really make a difference for us. We're in control of a lot of things. There's always decisions to be made.

“But we're happy with the squad we've got and we want to come out of January as strong, if not stronger, than we're going into it. We'll do everything we can to do that.”