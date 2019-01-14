Middlesbrough transfer news: Tony Pulis eyes loan deal for Newcastle defender target

Middlesbrough continue to seek to strengthen their ranks during the winter transfer window - with plenty of targets identified.

Tony Pulis revealed last week that he had missed out on 'one or two' potential deals, but that targets were identified as he looked to press on with business.

And reports today suggest that Crystal Palace defender Jairo Riedewald is being eyed up for a potential loan move by Boro.

The Dutch youngster was thought to be the subject of interest from Newcastle United over the summer months having found himself down the pecking order at Selhurst Park.

But TeamTalk now claim that Boro are keen on a loan swoop for the 22-year-old, who is also attracting admiring glances from clubs in Spain and France.

Attacking recruits are thought to be top of Pulis' wishlist, but recent injuries could make reinforcements at the back a necessity.

Aden Flint and Ryan Shotton have both sidelined in recent weeks, which could mean the temporary acquisition of a defender is likely.

Pulis has only been able to secure one new recruit thus far, having landed Rajiv van La Parra on a half-season loan deal.