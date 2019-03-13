Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Arsenal set to seal deal for Boro, Leeds and Manchester United target

While Middlesbrough's focus remains on securing promotion to the Premier League, transfer speculation surrounding the summer window has already begun.

And one player linked with a move to Middlesbrough has been Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli.

The 17-year-old was reportedly brought to Boro's attention by former midfielder Juninho, who runs Martinelli's current side Ituano.

But Tony Pulis' men are far from the only side to be linked with a swoop for the attacker, with Leeds United and a host of top flight sides also thought to be keen on a deal.

Indeed, Martinelli is understood to have spent time training with both Manchester United and Barcelona after his performances caught the eye.

However, fresh reports suggest that Arsenal may the side to land Martinelli - with various reports claiming they are set to finalise a move in the coming days.

A fee of around £7million is believed to be enough to tempt Ituano to part with their prize asset, while the fact Martinelli has an Italian passport will make the purchase slightly easier in terms of work permit rulings.