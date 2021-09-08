Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Blades winger would have been great fit at Boro, Former Newcastle and Sunderland star lands in Turkey

The rumour mill keeps turning as Championship clubs still look to get deals done

With a full card of matches kicking off on Friday night as Birmingham City host Derby County, there’s still more than a few squads across the division who could do with a few more reinforcements.

For Sheffield United, it’s been more about the players who have exited Bramall Lane this summer while Preston North End are hot on the tail of a free agent striker.

Free agents can be signed by a club at any time during the season, if they had been released by their previous club before the end of the transfer window.

Portsmouth confirmed the loan signing of Sheffield United keeper Jake Eastwood and the 24-year old was named in the starting line-up for their Papa John’s Trophy group game against AFC Wimbledon just 15 minutes later (FLW).

Clubs can still make moves in the loan markest with the rules stating a club can name a maximum of five loan players on a team sheet for any individual match. This will drop down to four players if one of the players named is an emergency loan goalkeeper. Loans can last for either a full season or half a season.

A couple of former Championship stars have got their careers back up and running on the continent while some former club favourites have been making their opinions know about Birmingham and Middlesbrough’s transfer business.

Former Middlesbrough favourite Mark Crossley believes Sheffield United's Oliver Burke and his old side could have been a good match. Boro were reportedly interested in signing the Scotland international but a deal did not materialise (Transfer Tavern)

Former Huddersfield Town and QPR defender Joel Lynch has earned a short term deal with League 2 Crawley Town. The 33-year old also represented Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and QPR during his career (BBC)

Preston North End are expected to off a contract to striker Connor Wickham. The 28-year old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace and could be a part of Frank McAvoy's squad for this weekend's match with Bristol City (Bristol Post)

Former Luton Town winger Kazenga Lualua has got off to a decent start at new club Gençlerbirliği. The 30-year old has played in three league games for his new side and has been used on both the left and right wings (FLW)

Tyler Smith believes the chance to play under Grant McCann was an important reason in choosing to join Hull City. The 22-year-old made the switch from Sheffield United on a permanent basis this summer. (Hull Live)

West Brom had to fend of interest from Watford, Burnley, Swansea City and Fulham to land the signature of Kean Bryan. The 24-year old made the switch from Bramall Lane to the Baggies this month (FLW)

Former Birmingham City man Martin O’Connor says he knew after just one training session that an 18-year old Troy Deeney was destined for great things (Birmingham Live)

Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Holtby was a free agent for the best part of three months before landing up at Holstein Kiel in the Second Bundesliga. He has come off the bench in each of the two games Holstein have played since his arrival (FLW)