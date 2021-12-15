Former Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is now a favourite to take over the vacant position at League One side Ipswich Town.
Warnock has been out of work since his departure from Riverside last month and is behind Neil Harris and Marc Bircham, according to the bookies.
Here are the best of today’s rumours...
1. West Ham eyeing move for Fulham striker
West Ham are looking to add to their attack, with Michail Antonio their only fit forward. David Moyes is considering a move for Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic. (ExWHUemployee)
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Blackburn Rovers win race for Aberdeen talent
Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed to sign Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges on a pre-contract agreement in January. The 26-year-old previously played in the Championship with Barnsley. (Football League World)
Photo: Ian MacNicol
3. Foxes scouting £10m-rated Swansea City starlet
Leicester City are reportedly scouting Swansea City hotshot Joel Piroe. The Dutchman has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances this season. (Swansea Independent)
Photo: Warren Little
4. Hull City have no plans to sell Norwich target
Hull City reportedly have no intentions of selling Jacob Greaves in January. Norwich City have been linked with a move for the defender. (The 72)
Photo: George Wood