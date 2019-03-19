Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro battle Leeds for ex-Arsenal ace as Tony Pulis snubs striker deal

Middlesbrough won't be completing a permanent deal for West Ham striker Jordan Hugill, according to reports.

Boro beat off competition from several Championship sides - including Leeds United - to land the former Preston North End frontman on a season-long loan during the summer window, but his spell at the Riverside Stadium has not progressed as either party had hoped.

The Hammers spent £10m to sign Hugill under then-manager David Moyes, but he has found first-team opportunities hard to come by at the London Stadium.

It was hoped that a loan switch to Teesside could see the 26-year-old recapture some of his best form, but Hugill has struggled to nail down a starting place under Tony Pulis.

Indeed, he has netted just seven times in 35 appearances during a campaign where Boro have struggled in front of goal.

And according to Claret&Hugh, Pulis is not set to pursue a permanent deal for Hugill come the summer - and will instead turn his attention to other targets.

One of those targets could be QPR forward Luke Freeman, who Boro were believed to be tracking during the last summer window.

London News Online claim that Pulis could revive his interest in the former Arsenal youngster come the summer - but that he will face competition with Leeds United, among others, believed to be interested in a swoop.