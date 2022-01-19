There are around two weeks remaining in the January transfer window as the need for clubs to get their business done become more pressing

Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro full-back wanted by Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds United, Stoke City tie down talented youngster with new deal

The January transfer window is continuing at pace as clubs across the EFL aim to get more business concluded.

By Martyn Simpson
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:36 am

Sheffield United need to bring in a new goalkeeper as soon as possible and are hoping to sign a new one before their fixture with Luton Town this Saturday with Stoke City stopper being linked.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United are all understood to be interested in signing a Middlesbrough player, on loan from Nottingham Forest, this month while Millwall and Blackpool have reportedly joined the chase for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson.

A Preston North End youngster is close to agreeing a second loan move to the League of Ireland while Brimingham City are now thought to be interested in a St Mirren star after the player’s rumoured move across the Scottish Premiership to Aberdeen fell through earlier this month.

Premier League side Brentford are said to be £3 million short with their latest bid to land an in-demand Nottingham Forest player and Millwall have been linked with a January swoop for a Derby County midfielder.

Finally, the Potters look set to fend off Premier League interest and tie down a promising 20-year old, who is son of a Manchester City icon and grandson of an Arsenal legend, on a new contract.

Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Lions increase offer for Sibley

Millwall have increased their bid for Derby County attacking midfielder Louie Sibley to £450,000 (The Telegraph)

2. Wright-Phillips set to stay at Stoke

Stoke City have agreed a new long-term deal with rising star D’Margio Wright-Phillips (TEAMtalk)

3. Forest holding out for £18m in Johnson move

Brentford are still £3m short of Nottingham Forest's £18m valuation for young winger Brennan Johnson (Daily Mail)

4. Blues could move for McGrath

Birmingham City are now interested in St Mirren's Republic of Ireland international Jamie McGrath after a move to Aberdeen fell through earlier this month (DublinLive)

