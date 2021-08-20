Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro in three-way battle for £18.5m striker as Bournemouth close in on double deal

Neil Warnock's side return to action against Derby County tomorrow afternoon, and are taking on a Rams side in fine spirits following their 1-0 midweek win over Hull City - a result that finally ended their nine-game run without a win.

Speaking after Boro's loss to QPR, Warnock gave some insight into why new signing Martin Pareyo is yet to make a start since his summer switch to the club. The Middlesbrough boss revealed: “At the moment he’s quite a way (from being ready to start a game) We just have to try and give him minutes when we can. I just thought it was worth shoving him on and he might have just unlocked the door.

“They were obviously sitting deep and taking five minutes every goal kick so we thought it might just be something just to change it.”

He continued: “We haven’t seen an awful lot with the games, we’ve had so many games He has technical ability, there is no doubt about that. It’s just the pace of the game we have to get him up to.

“You saw that with the free-kick (he gave away and received a booking for), it was a silly free-kick, a lazy free-kick. He has to know a bit more about the Championship.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the second tier, as the window moves closer to its final week:

1. Gunners close in on Ramsdale Arsenal are edging closer to completing a move for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who is believed to have had a medical at the club. He earned a place in England's squad for Euro 2020, after playing all 38 league games for the Blades last season. (90min) Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2. Danjuma heads to La Liga Villarreal have completed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth, in a deal that could be worth over £21m. The Netherlands international has signed a five-year deal with the Europa League winners. (Club website) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3. Elphick announces retirement Ex-Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town made Tommy Elphick has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33. He made close to 400 appearances during his playing career, and helped three different clubs achieve promotion. (The 72) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Palmer backs Baggies to sign Dike Ex-footballer Carlton Palmer has backed his boyhood club West Brom to make a move for ex-Barnsley loan sensation Daryl Dike. The USA international thrived at Oakwell last season, scoring nine goals in just 14 starts for the club. (Transfer Tavern) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales