Middlebrough enjoyed a narrow 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth at the weekend and, being one of the few Championship teams whose fixtures haven’t been postponed, will next feature on Boxing Day.

Chris Wilder’s side will host Nottingham Forest the day after Christmas, before finishing their 2021 schedule with a trip to Blackpool next Wednesday.

Boro kick off 2022 with a visit to Bramall Lane to face Wilder’s old side Sheffield United.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Hull City target Serie A talent Hull City are considering a January move for AS Roma defender Bryan Reynolds. The 20-year-old is highly regarded at the Italian club but has only played one league game this season. (Football League World) Photo: Gabriele Maltinti Photo Sales

2. Everton plot £20m move for Forest starlet Everton are reportedly plotting a £20 million move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson in January. West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham are also interested. (Daily Mail) Photo: Michael Steele Photo Sales

3. West Brom closing in on Barnsley attacker West Brom are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow. The 27-year-old scored 13 Championship goals under Valerien Ismael last season. (Football Insider) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Aston Villa eyeing Coventry City raid Aston Villa are considering a swoop for Coventy City U18s midfielder Isaac Moore. The Sky Blues have already lost one of their top youngsters in Thierry Katsukunya to Steven Gerrard's side this season. (Gregg Evans - The Athletic) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales