Middlesbrough transfer rumours: Boro set to chase £5m international striker, Nottingham Forest line up seven-figure defender swoop

Neil Warnock' s side took the lead in the first half via Uche Ikpeazu's goal, but were pegged back on the hour mark by opposition midfielder Andy King. However, it didn't take Boro long to respond, and Matt Crooks netted the winner ten minutes later.

Speaking after the important wi n , Warnock gave his verdict on the Ikpeazu's performance, and revealed: “I feel a bit sorry for Uche because he’s on his own up there fighting a lost cause at times. I’m hoping we can give him a bit more support.

“Then again Uche in my eyes was going to be second or third choice in that area but at the moment he’s the only one that’s fit and available. I think the crowd have got to get really behind Uche and lift him tomorrow because I think he’s one of those players who can revel off the crowd.

“At the minute we haven’t got an option really so he has got to really pull the stops out, and I’m hoping the fans give him a lift. He deserves that, he’s worked this pre-season harder than he’s ever worked and he’s a good lad. I’m hoping the fans get behind him.”

Middlesbrough will look to take their positive momentum into the midweek action, when they take on QPR at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening.

We’ve gathered the best of today’s transfer speculation below…

1. Cherries still in hunt for Delap Bournemouth are said to still be pursuing a loan move for Manchester City's starlet striker Liam Delap. The 18-year-old, who is also of interest to Preston and Millwall, made his senior debut for Pep Guardiola's side last season. (BBC Sport)

2. Bournemouth among favourites to sign Cahill Bournemouth have been named second favourites to sign free agent defender Gary Cahill, behind Southampton. The ex-Chelsea man as released by Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and a number of sides are said to be keen on snapping him up. (SkyBet)

3. Eagles join O'Brien hunt Crystal Palace could be set to challenge Leeds United for Huddersfield Town's £7m-rated midfielder Lewis O'Brien. The Eagles, who lost their opening game of the season 3-0 to Chelsea, have already beaten the Whites to signing Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan this summer. (Football League World)

4. Luton target coy on speculatuon Luton Town transfer target Tayo Edun has batted away suggestions he could leave Lincoln Town in the current transfer window, insisting he only wants to discuss on-the-field matters. He provided an assist for his side in their 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town last weekend. (The 72)