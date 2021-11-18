Ex-Aston Villa and Swansea City full-back Neil Taylor is set to to join Middlesbrough on a short-term deal.

The former Wales international has been a free agent since his departure from Villa in the summer and his move to the north is likely to be confirmed in time for Middlesbrough’s Championship fixture against Millwall this weekend.

The 32-year-old has made over 150 appearances in the second tier of English football and has spent the last two seasons in the Premier League - though only managed one appearance during the 2020-21 campaign.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Besiktas eyeing move for Sheffield United forward Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset in January. The 25-year-old's contraxt expires in the summer and the Turkish club want him on the cheap. (TEAMtalk) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Posh slap £4m price-tag on main man Peterborough United have slapped a £4 million price-tag on Siriki Dembele to ward off January interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham. The winger's contract expires next summer. (Football Insider) Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. Nottingham Forest linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nottingham Forest could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Bowden, who is currently on loan at Oldham Athletic. The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances this season. (The 72) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

4. Rams' captain could leave for free in January Derby County are reportedly considering allowing captain Tom Lawrence to leave on a free in January as they preprae for life in League One. The Rams have been deducted 21 points in the Championship and currently sit 18 points from safety. (Daily Mail) Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales