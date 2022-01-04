Chris Wilder was due to face his former club Sheffield United at the weekend but the team instead had the day off after it was postponed due to Covid-19.

Middlesbrough will now have to wait till Jan 15 for their first league match against Reading, where they will be hoping to make it seven games unbeaten in a row.

A win against the Royals could see Boro return to the top six as they look to return to the Premier League in dramatic fashion.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Magpies monitoring Boro midfielder Newcastle United are reportedly considering a January move for Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. The 22-year-old spent time in the Magpies' academy prior to his move to Boro. (Daily Mail) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Red Devils youngster to join Birmingham City Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan Teden Mengi to Birmingham City for the remainder of the season. A number of Championship clubs had expressed their interest in the defender. (Manchester Evening News) Photo: DeFodi Images Photo Sales

3. QPR star attract Premier League interest QPR striker Lyndon Dykes has caught the eye of Burnley and Brighton this month. The Scotland international has scored six league goals so far this season. (TEAMtalk) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Blues star recalled by parent club Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled by Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 21-year-old made 16 appearances for the Blues this season. (BCFC) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales