Middlesbrough travelled to Field Mill in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday and came out 3-2 winners.

Uche Ikpeazu and Caolan Boyd-Munce handed the visitors a healthy 2-0 lead inside 15 minutes, however Mansfield bounced back with two of their own with only five minutes remaining.

Middlesbrough took the lead once again with virtually the last kick of the game when Mansfield’s Elliott Hewitt scored an own goal.

Boro now face a thrilling trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the fourth round.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Hull City winger to stay on loan Hull City winger James Scott is expected to remain at Hibernian for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact in Scotland and it had been suggested he would see his loan deal cut short. (Hull Live)

2. Real Madrid linked with Blackburn starlet Real Madrid & Barcelona have joined the race for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The Championship club are expected to ask for upward of £30 million for the Chile international. (FourFourTwo)

3. Blackpool face losing star winger Blackpool are reportedly facing losing winger Josh Bowler this month with a number of Champinship clubs including Blackburn Rovers and Fulham interested. The 22-year-old signed an initial 12-month deal with the Seasiders last summer but they have an option for another 12 months. (TEAMtalk)

4. Millwall have bid rejected for Dutchman Millwall are eyeing a move for Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming. The Lions have already had a €1.3 million bid rejected. (Football League World)