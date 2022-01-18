Middlesbrough claimed a late win against Reading at the weekend thanks to two late goals from Matt Crooks, leaving them unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

After the match, Chris Wilder said: “I thought our quality at times wasn’t as good as it has been, 62 per cent possession, against a team that’s got quality as well.

“[Matt Crooks] He’s scored goals all his career, so it was a gamble that we had to take to get something from the game.”

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Pompey in 'advanced talks' with Coventry star Portsmouth are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on loan. The 25-year-old has scored three goals this season. (Football Insider) Photo: Marc Atkins

2. Blues eyeing St Mirren midfielder Birmingham City are considering a move for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath this month. The 25-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3. Brentford pushing for Lewis-Potter deal Brentford are reportedly pushing to sign Keane Lewis-Potter this month. Hull City turned down an £8 million deal in the summer. (Football League World) Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

4. Birmingham City keen on Fulham star Birmingham City have expressed interest in Fulham's Anthony Knockaert, who has struggled for minutes in the Championship this season. The Cottagers are understood to be open to offers for the 30-year-old. (HubFootballUK) Photo: Catherine Ivill