Middlesbrough v Chelsea team news: Chris Wilder reveals injury boost
Chris Wilder has revealed a fitness boost ahead of the FA Cup tie between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside.
Wilder has revealed Andraz Sporar – who has missed the last three matches – will return to the Boro squad for the quarter-final tie on Saturday, set to be played in front of a bumper home crowd.
Speaking ahead of the game, Wilder said: "We’ve got a couple that have missed out recently through illness, but [Anfernee] Dijksteel came through Tuesday’s game okay and Sporar and [James] Lea-Siliki will come through too.
"So, we’re looking okay.”
Wilder, meanwhile, has also revealed Riley McGree will not be involved but should be back following the upcoming international break.
“Riley won’t be available at the weekend but he will be back for the Peterborough game after the international break.”
Middlesbrough have so far knocked Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup so far this campaign.