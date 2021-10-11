Boro welcome Peterborough United on Saturday before they host fellow strugglers Barnsley in midweek as they look to take back hold of their stuttering season.

Boro slipped to defeat at Hull City last time out thanks to two late goals form Mallick Wilks and a Joe Lumley own goal as they once again failed to capitalise on a win in their previous game.

Warnock has come in for increased scrutiny from the Boro supporters and will be under no illusions as to the importance of Saturday’s meeting with the Posh.

Middlesbrough host Peterborough United at the Riverside (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here we look at everything you need to know about Middlesbrough’s match with Peterborough including how to watch, whether there are tickets available and if there's any team news ahead of the weekend.

When is Middlesbrough v Peterborough United?

Boro take on Peterborough in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, October 16 with kick-off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Middlesbrough v Peterborough United on?

Middlesbrough’s match with the Posh will not be broadcast on live television.

Can I stream Middlesbrough v Peterborough United?

The match between Middlesbrough and Peterborough United will not be streamed.

Can I follow Middlesbrough v Peterborough another way?

Yes. Audio coverage of Middlesbrough’s Championship clash with Peterborough is available. BBC Radio Tees is the only station with full-match commentary on Middlesbrough as well as a pre-game show on 95FM, DAB & Freeview 722. Mark Drury, Neil Maddison and Rob Law are your commentary team for Boro games.

We'll have a report and reaction online at hartlepoolmail.co.uk

Are there tickets still available for Middlesbrough v Peterborough United?

Yes, tickets remain on sale for Saturday's Championship clash and are available to purchase online from Boro’s club website with prices ranging from £27-£35 for adults.

What are the latest odds for Middlesbrough v Peterborough United?

Middlesbrough have been made favourites for their clash with Peterborough with bookmakers Betfair pricing Warnock’s side at 3/4 . Posh are priced at 7/2 with the draw available at 27/10.

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Is there any team news ahead of Middlesbrough v Peterborough United?

The Boro boss still has a number of injury concerns, particularly in defence, heading into the weekend with Anfernee Dijksteel, Darnell Fisher, Dael Fry and Grant Hall all set to miss out at the Riverside.

Back-up defender Lee Peltier will also be ruled out having picked up a fifth yellow card in the defeat at Hull last time out as Warnock described the injury picture as ‘bleak’ before the international break.

The Boro boss will be hoping he receives no further bad news from those away on international duty - including Paddy McNair who returned from September’s international break with an injury.

Meanwhile Peterborough will be without striker Jonson Clarke-Harris after the club decided against an appeal over a four match ban for derogatory social media posts made by the 27-year-old a number of years ago.

