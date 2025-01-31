Middlesbrough v Sunderland: Who makes our combined star XI ahead of Riverside test

Getty Images

The latest Middlesbrough news, via Dom Aberdeen

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough take on North East neighbours Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium on Monday, with both teams in need of vital points for their promotion pushes.

The latest edition of the Tees-Wear rivalry sees both sides in the play-off places in fourth and sixth, respectively – 11 points separating the two. Sunderland are considered to still be in the title race, while Boro will look to keep up the chase of play-off rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the ‘Derby that isn’t a Derby’, we’ve selected our combined eleven of both Boro and Black Cats players. As both teams use 4-2-3-1, we have opted for that formation.

Goalkeeper – Anthony Patterson

Patterson takes the gloves for our XI. 10 clean sheets in the Championship so far – the sixth most in the division – gives the local shot-stopper a 40% clean sheet record in the 25 games he’s played.

Meanwhile, Seny Dieng has only kept five clean sheets this season and has been replaced by Thomas Glover through injury. The arrival of Mark Travers may prove to be a good signing for Boro, but it is too early to tell.

Left Back – Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin’s stock has skyrocketed this season under Regis Le Bris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full-back has four goal contributions so far this season in 25 appearances and has been one of the standout players this campaign in Sunderland’s young team. His pace and control allows him to seamlessly switch from defensive duties to helping the attack down the left wing, which led to his outstanding effort against Coventry City.

Centre Back – Chris Mepham

The oldest player in this XI, Mepham has proved to be a great addition to the Black Cats this season. His experience at Championship level has allowed Sunderland to be more defensively sound and has contributed to 10 of the 11 clean sheets kept by the Wearside defence this season.

Centre Back – Rav van den Berg

Rav van den Berg has been the saviour of Boro’s defence, helping keep seven clean sheets this season. Despite injuries, the 20-year-old has attracted Premier League interest for his service to Boro since coming in last season. In a back line which has been rather rocky for Middlesbrough standards, the Dutch youngster has been the maturity that Michael Carrick’s defence has required.

Right Back – Trai Hume

Completing the back four is Northern Ireland international Trai Hume. Ever a reliable head for Sunderland, Hume has three goal contributions this season, including a goal and an assist against Plymouth last time out. The full-back has been dubbed Man of the Match on a handful of occasions since the turn of the year, while his Boro counterpart Luke Ayling looks near the end of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Mid – Hayden Hackney

Starting off the holding midfield with Hayden Hackney, the North East Sports Writers’ Young Player of the Year 2023.

His form has carried on from the previous season into this one, scoring four and assisting one from the middle of the pitch, edging him ahead of Aidan Morris and Chris Rigg for the midfield spot.

Centre Mid – Jobe Bellingham

19-year-old Bellingham has had the standout season of his career so far. Seven goal contributions in the middle of the park has seen him become a pivotal player in the midfield for Sunderland alongside skipper Dan Neil and Chris Rigg.

His determination to win every ball and play out on the floor has allowed the Black Cats to come from behind in many games, with Jobe at the heart of the majority of their big results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking Mid – Finn Azaz

Finn Azaz was a nailed-on starter for this XI. The Irish playmaker has the second most goal contributions in the Championship with 17 goals and assists – one behind Borja Sainz. Azaz also has created the most chances in the league (62), being the engine room in Carrick’s side as they charge for the play-offs. If Boro are to come away winners on Monday, it will come through Azaz.

Left Wing – Delano Burgzorg

Our front three begins with Delano Burgzorg on the left. The 26-year-old has three goals and two assists in the Championship from out wide. Romaine Mundle misses out as injuries has restricted game time for the promising winger. The Dutch winger has scored some pivotal goals this season – including in the 3-0 demolition of Leeds.

Right Wing – Ben Doak

Liverpool loanee Ben Doak has been Middlesbrough’s shining light this season. The 19-year-old winger has 10 goal contributions for Carrick’s side and has a strong link up on the pitch with the aforementioned Azaz.

Once his loan ends on Teesside, Boro will be looking to replace the irreplaceable, especially if they are planning a trip to Wembley come May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striker – Wilson Isidor

With the departure of Emmanuel Latte Lath imminent, Wilson Isidor gets the nod up top. The Frenchman has breathed new life into the Sunderland forward line with his nine goals, with his ability and personality alike making him a fan favourite at the Stadium of Light. His first taste of North East rivalry will be a test he will surely rise to.