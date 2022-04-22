They say money talks, and nowhere is that more true than in the upper reaches of professional football.

The game is increasingly dictated by astronomical transfer fees and enviable wage packets for top talents, all with the hope of clubs spending their way up the table.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, as per their most recent accounts, Championship clubs have spent a total of £1.193 billion on players in recent seasons.

But how are those costs distributed across the division, and where do Middlesbrough rank among the second tier’s most exorbitant spenders?

We’ve gathered up all the findings and ranked them from 24th to first below...

24th: Blackpool Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £1.4m

23rd: Luton Town Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £3.4m

22nd: Hull City Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £3.6m

21st: Peterborough United Total cost of squad, as per most recent accounts: £4.6m