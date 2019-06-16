Middlesbrough will be ‘patient’ with Jonathan Woodgate as Boro boss takes inspiration from Derby County and Rangers counterparts

Middlesbrough’s new boss Jonathan Woodgate is taking inspiration from Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard, his former England team-mates, and is pleased to see more young coaches getting their chance in management.

Woodgate has made the step up from first-team coach to the main man at the Riverside, just a year after Lampard was handed his first managerial role at Derby County.

And Lampard, whose Rams side reached the Championship play-off final in May, isn’t the only up-and-coming English manager who impressed last term.

“He did a fantastic job,” said Woodgate when asked about Lampard. “If you look at the job Steven Gerrard (at Rangers) did as well, Lee Bowyer (Charlton), Scott Parker (Fulham) – you need someone, like the chairman, who’s got a great desire to put these managers in who haven’t had the chance before.

“That’s what you need – a man who’s going to back you. That’s what we’ve got with our chairman and Frank’s done a great job at Derby and I hope he gets the Chelsea job, it will be great seeing an English manager in there in the Champions League.”

Boro chairman Steve Gibson has a reputation for giving young managers their first opportunities in the dugout, and has vowed to give Woodgate time at the Riverside.

“I’m not going to put that type of pressure on,” said Gibson when asked about the club’s expectations this season.

“There’s a lot of change going on at this football club, and with change comes risk. We’ve got time, and we will be patient.”