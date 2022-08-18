Middlesbrough will have to pay staggering transfer fee to land Championship striker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

Boro have been credited with an interest in Preston North End’s Riis this summer.

Boro are looking to add to their striker options before the end of the summer transfer window.

Preston are adamant he won’t be sold on the cheap, however.

And now a Football Insider report claims the fee could be as much as £8million, he has three years remaining on his contract.

The transfer window closes on September 1 with Boro expected to be busy before then.

When asked about transfers generally, Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “I am confident we’ll get the four (players) in by the end of the window. Sometimes it can happen pretty quickly and sometimes it can be drawn out.

"There is an awful lot of work going on every day to ensure things do happen. There isn’t anybody sitting on their hands and not wanting to make things happen.

"We all want to make things happen but it isn’t, as I keep saying, straightforward.

"It isn’t Championship Manager or Fantasy Football where we just click a button and we’ve picked our team.

"We’re after good players, we face competition for players, clubs sometimes don’t want to let them out for the amount we are willing to offer, and so there is an incredible amount of work and negotiating, persuading and a little bit of luck at times I think as well.