Middlesbrough winger reveals 2023-24 season target after play-off disappointment against Coventry City

Isaiah Jones has suggested Middlesbrough will be aiming for automatic promotion next season after suffering play-off heartache against Coventry City.
By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 15:21 BST

Michael Carrick’s side start out as one of the favourites for promotion in the 2023-24 Championship season following a remarkable upturn in form since the former Manchester United midfielder’s arrival in October.

Boro, at one stage, were pushing Sheffield United for the second automatic promotion spot before their season slightly tailed off in the final month after securing a play-off spot.

The Teessiders would then suffer play-off heartbreak at the hands of Coventry who progressed to the final against Luton Town following a 1-0 victory at the Riverside in the second leg.

Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones believes automatic promotion will be the aim for Michael Carrick's side next season. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones believes automatic promotion will be the aim for Michael Carrick's side next season. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones believes automatic promotion will be the aim for Michael Carrick's side next season. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)
But despite their disappointment, winger Jones believes the top two will be the aim for Carrick and his side next season with the Boro boss keen to use Coventry’s play-off celebrations at the Riverside, as well as Burnley’s promotion celebrations also at the Riverside, as fuel for their campaign ahead.

“That conversation was quiet after we lost. Nobody was speaking,” Jones revealed when speaking on The Beautiful Game podcast.

"I think we peaked – not early, but after we lost 4-2 at Huddersfield our form from that game to the play-offs wasn’t the best. Maybe it was a bit of fatigue.

"The gaffer said to us; ‘Boys I can’t fault you. The effort you’ve given us over the last six or seven months, to be where you came from, 23rd in the league, to the play-off semi-finals, I can’t ask for more.’

“But he said we’ve had a lot of people coming to our ground and celebrating. We had Burnley come to our ground and celebrate. We had Coventry come and celebrate. Use that as fuel for next season.

“Next season, he said, we’re going to aim for auto. We’re not aiming for play-offs. Aim for more.”

Jones added: "Automatic [promotion] is what we want, and I think we can get it. If we get the right signings in, why not?”

Middlesbrough returned to pre-season training this week ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with the club also confirming the new Errea home kit will be fully revealed on Friday, July 7.

You can watch Isaiah Jones’ full interview with The Beautiful Game podcast HERE

