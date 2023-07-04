The 20-year-old has penned a three-year deal with the League Two club on the back of a hugely successful loan spell with Gateshead in the National League last season.

Conteh made over 40 appearances for Mike Williamson’s side and racked up an impressive list of achievements including an FA Cup first round goal, a senior international call-up with Sierra Leone, helping the Heed in their successful battle against relegation and, most recently, walking out at Wembley Stadium in the FA Trophy final.

The former Watford youngster had been tipped to be involved in Michael Carrick’s plans over the course of Boro’s pre-season programme before an agreement was met with Grimsby over his sale.

Middlesbrough midfielder Kamil Conteh in action for Gateshead where he enjoyed a successful loan spell ahead of a move to Grimsby Town. Picture by Charles Waugh

The midfielder arrives at Blundell Park with plenty of potential and is a deal boss Paul Hurst was keen to get over the line.

“I’m really pleased to have signed Kamil. He was on our wish list for some time, certainly over the summer and at the end of last season when we watched him a few times,” said Hurst.

“He really impressed us then so he’s been an ongoing target for us.”

Described aș ‘a monster’ by Gateshead manager Williamson and ‘infectious’ by captain Greg Olley, Conteh’s enthusiasm and ability endeared him to the Heed faithful last season where he was named supporters’ player of the year.

“I am delighted with how this loan has gone,” Conteh told The Mail in May.

"I’ve played over 40 games for the club, I’ve used the experience I’ve gathered, I will take that back to my parent club in pre-season and show them what I have learnt, show them what I can do. I believe I can keep going.”

Gateshead boss Williamson added: “Kam has been brilliant for us. He’s a big character in the changing room, he has a lot of charisma and a lot of energy.

"I would be interested to see what his ceiling is in his development because he is just a pleasure to work with and he has so much ability and the right mentality.”