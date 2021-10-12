Middlesbrough's divisional rivals could land Liverpool defender, Stoke City star speaks out on exit talk

Speaking ahead of the game, Boro star Marcus Tavernier gave an insight into his experience of being a professional footballer, and revealed: “It‘s surreal. When you were younger you wanted players' autographs and now you’ve got little kids coming up to you saying you’re their favourite player - it’s unbelievable.

“I remember seeing someone have my name on the back of their top and I could not believe it. My name on the back of someone’s top, number 62. I thought they only made two copies and they were mine!

“When you’re a young kid you’re looking at the first team and the big players; there’s Grant [Leadbitter], Adama [Traore] was here then, Victor Valdes walked through the door and you’re thinking ‘he’s played with Messi’ - the best player on the planet.

“But when you train you realise they see you as someone who can play in this team - you’re not there just to make up the numbers, you’re there to take someone else’s shirt, so that was my aim once I got in training with the first team.”

He added: “You can’t get settled or complacent with just being in with the first team. You’re there to play.

“The atmosphere of a stadium and realising you’re actually playing for three points [is surreal]. Three points means so much to the team and what you do."

“I remember making my home debut and just the lights when you’re coming out, and hearing the roar. Although it’s what you love, you realise it’s your job and three points means so much.

“There’s always a person somewhere else in a lot more difficult situation than you’re in. I’m here living most kids’ dreams. So for me to be upset about what I'm doing is just impossible.”

