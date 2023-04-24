Middlesbrough's potential play-off dates have been confirmed by the EFL. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The dates have been confirmed for the play-offs with 12 fixtures set to take place over eight days across the Championship, League One and League Two.

The play-offs will take centre stage following the culmination of the regular season on Monday, May 8 where Boro host Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with Michael Carrick’s side set to finish either third or fourth in the Championship table it means the second leg of their play-off semi-final will take place at the Riverside Stadium.

Should Carrick’s side seal third spot in the Championship table, their play-off semi-final first leg will take place away from home against the team who finishes the season in sixth place on Saturday, May 13 with kick-off at 5.30pm with the second leg then taking place at the Riverside on Tuesday, May 16 at 8pm.

Should Boro finish fourth, however, their first leg of the semi-final will take place away from home against the side in fifth on Sunday, May 14 at 12pm with the return at the Riverside on Wednesday, May 17 at 8pm.

Should Carrick’s side make it through their semi-final tie they will then contest the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 27 with kick-off at 4.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middlesbrough’s last appearance in the play-offs came back in 2018 when losing out to Aston Villa in the semi-finals having last competed in the Championship play-off final back in 2015 when Aitor Karanka’s side were beaten 2-0 by Alex Neil’s Norwich City.

Carrick’s side are in a battle with Luton Town for third and fourth spot in the division with Sheffield United on the brink of clinching the league’s second automatic promotion spot.

Elsewhere, League One’s semi-finals taking place on Friday, May 12 (8pm) and Saturday, May 13 (3pm) before the return legs on Saturday, May 20 (12.30pm and 3pm).

League Two’s semi-finals kick-off on Saturday, May 13 (7.45pm) and Sunday, May 14 (7pm) with the second legs taking place on Thursday, May 18 (8pm) and Friday, May 19 (8pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad