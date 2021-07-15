Middlesbrough's £126m all-time Premier League net-spend compared to Watford, Bournemouth & more

Over the past three decades, billions of pounds have been spent and raked in with world class talents being bought and sold in the English top tier.

While finances in football are noticeably tighter amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of Premier League sides have continued to plough on with their spending, leading to three sides now sitting above the £1 billion mark for their total net-spend in the Premier League.

Ahead of the new season, we've rounded up the 40 highest net-spenders in the history of the Premier League, and ranked their total estimated sum accordingly.

On top of that, we've looked into every side's most expensive Premier League signing, and how many seasons they've spent in the division since the inaugural 1992/93 season.

This is where Middlesbrough rank among the biggest net-spenders in Premier League history:

1. 1st - Manchester City Total estimated Premier League net spend: £1.55 billion. Most expensive signing: Rodri from Atletico Madrid - £63.6 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: 24. Photo: Alex Caparros Buy photo

2. 2nd - Chelsea Total estimated Premier League net spend: £1.31 billion. Most expensive signing: Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen - £72 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: 29. Photo: DAVID RAMOS Buy photo

3. 3rd - Liverpool Total estimated Premier League net spend: £1.12 billion. Most expensive signing: Virgil van Dijk from Southampton - £75 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: 29. Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS Buy photo

4. 4th - Manchester United Total estimated Premier League net spend: £1.05 billion. Most expensive signing: Paul Pogba from Juventus - £89.3 million. Number of seasons in the Premier League: 29. Photo: Paul Ellis - Pool Buy photo