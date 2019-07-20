Paddy McNair played in midfield in Middlesbrough's recent pre-season friendlies.

Middlesbrough's strongest starting XI as things stand

With less than three weeks to go until the end of the transfer window Middlesbrough are still yet to make an outfield signing this summer – but what is Boro’s best side with the players head coach Jonathan Woodgate currently has available?

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 20 July, 2019, 12:01

Our Middlesbrough reporter Joe Nicholson has picked what he thinks is the Teessiders’ strongest starting XI as things stand. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to see if you agree with his selections:

1. GK: Darren Randolph

The Republic of Ireland international was Boro's best player last season and clear No 1 between the sticks.

2. RB: Jonny Howson

An area where Boro's squad appears significantly short. Howson, predominately a midfielder, has played at right-back in the side's last two friendlies yet reinforcements are needed.

3. CB: Dael Fry

Last season was a real breakthrough year for the young centre-back who made 34 Championship appearances for Boro. The 21-year-old is still recovering from a hamstring injury but should be a key player this campaign.

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Another player who is just getting back to full fitness. Ayala's injury record is a concern yet the Spanish centre-back has been an important player for Boro since his permanent move to the Riverside in 2014.

