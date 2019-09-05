Middlesbrough's 'ultimate professional' revealed

Darren Randolph has been described as the ‘ultimate professional’ by impressed goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 08:02
Darren Randolph

The Boro keeper has been a star performer at the Riverside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Coyne said: “Darren wants to get better in every aspect of his game, he's not the kind of character who would ever settle.

"He wants to improve every aspect.

“He wants to help all the young lads, he's got time for everybody, he works hard in the gym, eats right, supports the younger kids, just the ultimate professional."