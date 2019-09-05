Middlesbrough's 'ultimate professional' revealed
Darren Randolph has been described as the ‘ultimate professional’ by impressed goalkeeping coach Danny Coyne.
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 08:02
The Boro keeper has been a star performer at the Riverside.
Coyne said: “Darren wants to get better in every aspect of his game, he's not the kind of character who would ever settle.
"He wants to improve every aspect.
“He wants to help all the young lads, he's got time for everybody, he works hard in the gym, eats right, supports the younger kids, just the ultimate professional."